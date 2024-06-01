Quantum Academy Celebrates 15Th Anniversary With Fundraising Event For BC Children's Hospital Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quantum Academy is thrilled to announce its 15th Anniversary Celebration and Annual Fundraising Event, benefiting the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

Join us for an afternoon of celebration, philanthropy, and community spirit. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of children and their families.

Join Quantum Academy in celebrating its 15th Anniversary on June 16th and supporting BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quantum Academy is thrilled to announce its 15th Anniversary Celebration and Annual Fundraising Event, benefiting the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. The event will take place on Sunday, June 16th, at the Stanley Park Pavilion, located at 610 Pipeline Rd, Vancouver, BC V6G 1Z4. The celebration will begin at 12:00 PM.This special occasion marks Quantum Academy's 15 years of dedicated service to Greater Vancouver students, guiding thousands of families towards achieving their educational aspirations. In addition to celebrating this milestone, the event will also honor the one-year anniversary of Quantum Academy's third campus in Vancouver, which offers enhanced, top-tier tutoring services.The program for the event includes an opening speech, lunch, performances, a $5000 lucky draw, auctions, an awards ceremony, and a social and mingle session. Attendees will also be the first to hear about Quantum Academy's recent acquisition of KEC tutoring institution, which brings exceptional instructors in French, Spanish, and Latin to the team, offering comprehensive one-stop tutoring solutions.Tickets for the event are priced at $200 per seat, with all proceeds going to the BC Children's Hospital Foundation. Quantum Academy is proud to support this vital organization and its mission to provide exceptional care to children in need."We are incredibly excited to celebrate our 15th anniversary and support the BC Children's Hospital Foundation through this event.” says Rosa Lenihan, Director of Quantum Academy.“Our journey over the past 15 years has been marked by growth, success, and a commitment to educational excellence. We look forward to continuing to serve the Greater Vancouver community and making a positive impact on the lives of our students and their families."Quantum Academy has been a leading educational institution in Greater Vancouver since 2009, providing high-quality tutoring and academic support to students. With a mission to guide students towards achieving their educational goals, Quantum Academy offers comprehensive tutoring across all subjects, standard exam preparation, academic contests, university counselling, private school applications and more. The academy's commitment to educational excellence is reflected in its wide range of services, designed to meet the diverse needs of students and their families.Join us for an afternoon of celebration, philanthropy, and community spirit. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of children and their families.For more information and to purchase tickets, please contact the team directly.About Quantum AcademyQuantum Academy has been a leading educational institution in Greater Vancouver for 15 years, providing high-quality tutoring and academic support to students. With a mission to guide students towards achieving their educational goals, Quantum Academy offers personalized tutoring services, college preparation, and enrichment programs.About BC Children's Hospital FoundationThe BC Children's Hospital Foundation is dedicated to supporting BC Children's Hospital, Sunny Hill Health Centre for Children, and the BC Children's Hospital Research Institute. The Foundation's mission is to improve the health and well-being of children by raising funds for essential health services, research, and family-centered care.

Marketing Department

Quantum Academy

+1 778-952-3132

...