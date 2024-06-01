Exit Polls Project Major Setbacks For Trinamool In Bengal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, June 1 (IANS) Besides ABP-CVoter, two other Exit projected major gains for the BJP in West Bengal at the cost of Trinamool in the Lok Sabha which concluded on on Saturday.

According to Republic Matrize Exit Polls, the BJP is expected to win 21-25 seats out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The Trinamool is expected to end with 16-20 seats, while 'others' are projected to win 0-1 seat.

In 2019, the Trinamool had won 22 seats in West Bengal, followed by the BJP with 18 seats while the COngress bagged the remaining two seats.

India TV-CNX Exit Polls have projected 22-26 seats for the BJP, 14-18 for the Trinamool, 1-2 seats for the Congress, while the CPI(M)-led Left Front is expected to draw a blank.

As reported earlier, the ABP CVoter Exit Polls projected the BJP to gain the most from the decline in seat tally and vote share for the Trinamool.

The BJP is projected to win 23-27 seats, up from the 18 it won in 2019, while the Trinamool is expected to end with 13-17 seats, down from 22 in 2019, according to the ABP CVoter Exit Polls.

Reacting to the findings, Locket Chatterjee, the sitting BJP MP who's seeking re-election from Hooghly, said,“I am saying with all certainty that BJP's results in West Bengal will be even better than what is being predicted in the Exit Polls. We will end up with a minimum of 30 seats in Bengal.”