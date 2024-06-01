Chennaiyin, Punjab FC, East Bengal Register Dominating Wins; Mumbai City Prevail In Thriller

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) The first day of the National Finals of Dream Sports Championship kicked off with impressive performances across the board at the CIDCO football Ground in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. In Group A, Chennaiyin FC dominated the proceedings with a commanding 3-0 victory over Dempo SC courtesy of goals by Sanju Mangar, Laishram Singh, and Taj Khan.
However, they have tough competition from Punjab FC for the top spot, who routed Football 4 Change 6-0 after a hat-trick from Pyrkhatshaphrang Sumer.
East Bengal FC took the top spot, on goal difference in Group B after their comprehensive 4-1 win over FC Goa, guided by Debojit Ray's hat-trick.
In the final game of the day, Mumbai City FC were the other victorious team at Kharghar, securing a tightly fought 1-0 triumph over Lah Bet FC after a solo strike from Sai Patil.
