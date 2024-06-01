Jan Ki Baat Exit Polls: BJP-Led NDA Predicted To Sweep Lok Sabha Elections With 377 Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) As the final phase of Lok Sabha wraps up, various pollsters are forecasting a comeback for the Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Among them, Jan Ki Baat's Exit Polls project a significant victory for the BJP-led NDA with 377 seats (+/-15), while the INDIA bloc is expected to secure 151 seats (+/-10), with 15 seats going to other parties.

The agency's predictions allocate 327 seats to the BJP, while the is anticipated to secure only 52 seats.

Jan Ki Baat's projections indicate that the BJP is set to secure a 42 per cent vote share, while the Congress is expected to garner 18 per cent of the votes.

The NDA alliance is anticipated to clinch a substantial 50 per cent share of the votes, with the INDIA bloc projected to receive 35 per cent.

Meanwhile, other parties are forecast to capture 15 per cent of the votes.

The agency has additionally provided phase-wise data showcasing the performance of parties and alliances in the Exit Polls.

The breakdown is as follows:

Phase 1 - (102 seats, 21 states) BJP 49-54

Phase 2 - (88 seats, 13 states) BJP 48-52

Phase 3 - (94 seats, 11 states) BJP 74-77

Phase 4 - (98 seats, 10 states) BJP 51-54

Phase 5 - (49 seats, 8 states) BJP 30-34

Phase 6 - (58 seats, 8 states) BJP 44-47

Phase 7 - (57 seats, 8 states) BJP 24-28.