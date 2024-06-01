Rajasthan: Exit Polls Project 18 To 24 Seats For NDA, 2 To 7 For Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, June 1 (IANS) Exit on Saturday projected the National Alliance (NDA) getting 18 to 24 seats in Rajasthan while the can win two to seven seats.

The India News D-Dynamics projected a setback for the NDA on five to seven seats while they (NDA) could win around 20 seats.

Aaj Tak Exit Polls projected that the NDA could win 16 to 19 seats in Rajasthan, while the INDIA bloc could win five to seven and also projected that the other parties could win one to two seats.

India Today-Axis My India Exit Polls projected NDA gaining 51 per cent votes, while the INDIA bloc could get 41 per cent votes while also projecting that the NDA can get 16 to 19 seats while the INDIA bloc could win five to seven seats.

Republic Matrizes has predicted the NDA winning 22-24 seats while the INDIA bloc can win three seats.

The India TV-CNX has predicted 21 to 24 seats for the NDA and 2 to 4 seats for the INDIA bloc.

In the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NDA won all 25 seats in Rajasthan.