4 Exit Polls Predict Return Of BJP-Led NDA, With Thumping Majority Of 350 Plus Seats

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Exit Poll figures started trickling in soon after the culmination of final phase of seven-phased polling and now the pictures looks fairly clear.

The clear projection by many polling agencies is the return of BJP-led National Alliance (NDA) for third consecutive time.

As many as 4 pollsters have predicted a thumping majority for the NDA, with all of them forecasting 350 plus seats for the BJP-led alliance.

Congress-led INDIA alliance is also seen making significant gains, as compared to 2019 but is likely to get limited between 100-150 seats.

India News D-Dynamics has predicted 371 seats for NDA, 125 seats for INDIA bloc and 47 going to others, including Independents.

According to Republic Bharat-Matrize, the NDA is seen fetching between 353-368 seats while INDIA bloc getting between 118-133 seats, while others are projected to get 43-48 seats.

According to Republic TV-P MARQ, the NDA is projected to get landslide victory with 359 seats while INDIA bloc is expected to get 154 seats while others getting just 30 seats.

Jan Ki Baat poll survey projects the biggest mandate for BJP-led NDA in its exit poll projections.

According to it, the NDA is likely to march close to 400 mark, though it is missing the BJP's much-touted target by some numbers.

It has projected 362-392 seats for NDA, 141-161 seats for INDIA bloc and 10-20 seats for others.

INDIA Today-Axis My India has also predicted a thumping 350 plus mandate for the BJP-led NDA, however, its figures veer between 339-365 seats. According to its projections, the INDIA bloc is seen getting restricted to around 100 seats.