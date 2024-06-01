IHG Launches Special All-Inclusive Package At Intercontinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An all-inclusive offer at new InterContinental Chiang Mai with meals, kids activities and local culture experience in tranquil North Thai style setting.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the allure of far-off destinations becomes increasingly enticing with the arrival of summer, one is excited to present the very recently opened InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping.Nestled in the heart of Thailand's captivating north, this newly unveiled gem offers families a unique opportunity to delve into a world of cultural splendour and luxurious tranquillity.Surrounded by ancient brick walls and a serene moat, Chiang Mai echoes with tales of history through its revered temples and vibrant arts community. At InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping, guests can bask in a peaceful sanctuary where exploring the city's rich heritage, savouring authentic local flavours, and luxuriating in a serene setting is possible.From exquisitely designed traditional North Thai-style accommodations to delectable dining experiences featuring locally sourced produce, the hotel promises a journey of discovery and relaxation.The all-inclusive package ensures a comprehensive experience, complete with engaging activities for children at the Planet Trekkers kids' club - a haven for young explorers, offering activities like umbrella painting and bead necklace and bracelet making, immersing youngsters in the local culture and arts, all while having a blast.The all-inclusive package rate starts from THB 9,800+++ per night and includes:- Accommodation in a luxurious room or suite- Daily breakfast for two adults and one child p to 12 years old- Daily three-course set dinner for two adults at The Gad Lanna- Daily dinner for kids up to 12 years at The Gad Lanna- Engaging kids' activities at Planet Trekkers- Return airport transfer.High-resolution images are available here.For more information about InterContinental Chiang Mai The Mae Ping, one may visitAbout InterContinental Hotels & Resorts:InterContinental Hotels & Resorts makes travel alluring, with insights from over 75 years of experience. Each of the properties provides a gateway to the glamour of The InterContinental Life. As a brand, aims to embody global sophistication through superior, understated service and exceptional amenities. What makes be truly different is the genuine interest shown guests through personalised and attentive services. offers its most valued guests signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinental® Ambassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinental experience. connects well-travelled guests to what's special about a destination, so experience authentic local experiences that will enrich life. For more information and to book, one may visit intercontinental, and connect with on Facebook and Instagram.

