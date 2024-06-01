News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll Predicts Clean Sweep For BJP In Gujarat & Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The News 24-Today's Chanakya Exit Poll on Saturday predicted a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

The Exit Poll gave the ruling BJP a 61 per cent vote share in Gujarat, predicting a win for the party on all 26 seats in the state.

Gujarat, the home state of Prime Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, saw a 26-0 result in the BJP's favour during the 2019 as well.

In Chhattisgarh, the Exit Poll gave 59 per cent vote share to the BJP, saying that the party will emerge victorious on all 11 seats in the state.

The party had won nine seats in the state last time.

Voting for the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday and the results will be declared on June 4.