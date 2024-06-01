20 Days Until The CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024TM Kicks Off In Atlanta, GA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) June 20-July 14, 14 U.S. cities will host matches between 16 national teams - ten South American CONMEBOL teams and six invited CONCACAF teams.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024TM, the oldest national in the world, will begin in just 20 days. This year promises to be the most exciting yet, with 16 teams facing off from June 20 to July 14 in a series of matches across the United States. To kick it off, the Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta, GA, will welcome Argentina and Canada to the field at 8:00 PM local time on June 20."Only 20 days left until the start of a historic CONMEBOL Copa AméricaTM!” shared CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez.“This tournament is the pride of our entire continent, so let's enjoy the best football/soccer in the world!”The tournament has expanded its roster for the occasion. This year, ten CONMEBOL teams and six invited CONCACAF teams, including the United States and Canada, will compete to take the title from Argentina, who won the last tournament in 2021. With powerful teams featuring world-class players from Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela all vying for the title, it is sure to be a heart-pounding season.Tickets for all matches are available now through copaamerica, and fans are encouraged to secure their seats as soon as possible.Matches Coast-to-CoastNo matter where fans are located across the United States, at least one of the 32 matches will be taking place no more than a short flight - or long road trip - away. The full CONMEBOL Copa América USA 2024TM schedule is available here .In addition to the opening and final matches taking place in Atlanta, GA, and Miami, FL, East Coast fans can travel to the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC; the MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, NJ; or the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, FL, to see top teams play live in a total of ten matches.West Coast fans will have plenty of choices too. The State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ; SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA; Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA; and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, are hosting ten matches between them, offering plenty of opportunities to catch a game.Between the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; Q2 Stadium in Austin, TX; NRG Stadium in Houston, TX; Arrowhead Stadium's GEHA Field in Kansas City, MO; and Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, KA, the Central United States will host another ten matchups.“We are eager for the ball to start rolling,” Dominguez added.“This year's tournament will give millions of fans a chance to feel the greatness for themselves, and we are thrilled to be able to make it happen.”About the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024TMThe 48th edition of the CONMEBOL Copa AméricaTM 2024 will take place in the United States, with the ten CONMEBOL teams and six guest teams from Concacaf competing for the prize. The two confederations have partnered to co-organize this year's edition of one of the continent's most significant tournaments. This is only the second time in the tournament's history that it will host 16 teams, with the first being the tournament's 2016 edition, also held in the United States.The current world champion, Argentina, will take the field alongside the U.S. national team and some of the other biggest football/soccer stars in the world in 32 matches across 10 states between June 20 and July 14, 2024.

