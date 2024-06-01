Cop Dies After Receiving Injuries While Cleaning Weapon In Srinagar's Zewan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A policeman died after he received injuries while cleaning his weapon in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.
Quoting a top Police officer, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a head constable namely Bashir Ahmad of centre Armour workshop presently posted at Zewan received fire arm injuries while cleaning weapon at Zewan.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the injured was shifted to 92 Base hospital Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance and started an investigation.
