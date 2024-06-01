Cop Dies After Receiving Injuries While Cleaning Weapon In Srinagar's Zewan

Quoting a top officer, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a head constable namely Bashir Ahmad of centre Armour presently posted at Zewan received fire arm injuries while cleaning weapon at Zewan.

He said that the was shifted to 92 Base hospital Srinagar where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance and started an investigation.

