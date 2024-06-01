General Staff: Russian Army Most Active In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove And Siversk Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian are currently most active in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Siversk sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 13:00 on June 1, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the day, most Russian have been concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors. Furthermore, there has been an increase in enemy activity in the Siversk sector.

Russians are firing artillery at the border area of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions. Stara Mykolaivka, Studenok and Stara Huta were shelled from the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Russian invaders continue to strike the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs from their territory. The enemy attacked Vovchansk with one guided aerial bomb and Lyptsi with three guided aerial bombs.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attacked Borova with two guided aerial bombs.

In the Lyman sector, Russian invaders are attempting to improve the situation in the areas of Torske and Terny. The enemy struck Lyman with two guided aerial bombs and launched another guided aerial bomb on Shchurove and two more on Radkivski Pisky. The Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in this sector.

The Russian army has increased attacks in the Siversk sector. Six combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Ivano-Dariivka and Rozdolivka. One enemy attack was repelled near Vyiimka.

The invaders tried to attack twice in the Kramatorsk sector, near Novyi and Klishchiivka. Both attempts were unsuccessful. Units of the Defense Forces control the situation.

The highest intensity of enemy attacks is observed in the Pokrovsk sector. The total number of combat engagements since the beginning of the day has increased to 14. Ukrainian troops have repelled six attacks near Zelene Pole, Novooleksandrivka, Novoselivka Persha, and Nevelske. Eight more are ongoing in the areas of Yevhenivka, Sokol, and Yasnobrodivka. The situation is under control.

In the Kurakhove sector, battles continue. Since the beginning of the day, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled 10 enemy assaults near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vodiane. Two more combat engagements are ongoing near Kostiantynivka and Vodiane.

Russian troops carry out attacks in the Vremivka sector, with the support of aircraft. Russians used 10 unguided aerial missiles in the area of Staromaiorske. Combat clashes are still ongoing there.

Additionally, the enemy launched 16 attacks using unguided aerial missiles on Piatikhatky in the Orikhiv sector.

In other sectors, the situation has not changed significantly.

Illustrative photo