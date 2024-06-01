Body Of Ninth Victim Found Following May 31 Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers continue to clear the rubble in Kharkiv following Russian on a residential

area on the night of May 31. Rescuers found the body of the eighth victim.

"The search operation after the Russian missile attacks on a residential neighborhood in the Novobavarskyi district of Kharkiv continues. As of now, we know about eight dead. Among them are three women aged 39, 68 and 86 and four men aged 52, 64, 41 and 28. This morning, rescuers found the body of the eighth victim," the prosecutor's office said in a statement on Telegram .

They noted that experts are currently taking measures to identify the deceased person.

Later, the regional prosecutor's office reported that the body of the ninth victim was found between a destroyed house and a garage. According to preliminary information, this is the body of a woman.

Law enforcers continue to work at the site of the enemy shelling. The search for the victims is complicated by significant damage to the building's section from the fifth to the first floor.

Nighttime attack leaves four people injured in Lviv region

As reported, on the night of May 31, Russian troops fired five missiles at Kharkiv. One of them hit a five-story building. A three-story building with shops was also destroyed. The territory of a private enterprise was hit.

On the morning of June 1, the regional prosecutor's office reported that the number of victims of the enemy shelling of Kharkiv had increased to seven.