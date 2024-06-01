Children Among 20 Die In Boat Accident In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, June 1 (KUNA) -- At least 20 people, including women and children, lost their lives after a boat sank in a river in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Saturday, said officials.

Afghanistan's head of the information department, Quraishi Badloon in a statement to said that a boat with women and children on board sank on Saturday morning in the river in the Basawul area of Momand Dara district in Nangarhar.

The rescue authorities have sent a medical team and ambulances to the area and recovered at least five bodies, as efforts were underway to find the others.

The boat was carrying 25 people but five people survived the accident.

The authorities are investigating the incident, said the official.

The Nangarhar health department said in a statement that so far five bodies have been retrieved, including a man, a woman, two boys and a girl.

Earlier last month, flash floods caused by heavy rains devastated villages in northern Afghanistan, killing over 350 people and injuring more than 1,600. (end)

