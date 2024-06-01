Electoral Commission Briefs Media On Finalisation Of Results And Updates On Objections, 1 Jun

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Electoral Commission will brief the media on finalisation of results and updates on objections for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections. Only accredited media representatives will have access to the National Results Operations Centre (ROC).
Media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Saturday, 1 June 2024
Time: 14h00 -15h00
Venue: National Results Operation Centre (ROC), Hall 5, Gallagher convention Centre, 19 Richards Drive, Midrand
Media enqueries:
Kate Bapela
Cell: 082 600 6386
For media interviews: Email requests to ...
