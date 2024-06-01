Electoral Commission On Counting And Capturing Process Reaching Its Conclusion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Electoral Commission is pulling all stops to ensure the finalisation of the capturing and auditing of the results for the 2024 National and Provincial and remains on course to complete this process imminently.

As indicated yesterday, counting at all stations is complete and we have all the results at our local offices. The process underway is capturing them on our system for tallying and seat allocation. So far a total percentage of 71.76 results have been captured.

The progress relating to the capturing of the results per province are as follows:



EASTERN CAPE is at 92.13% with 4485 of 4 868 Voting Districts completed.

FREE STATE is at 95.52% with 1 515 of 1 586 Voting Districts completed

GAUTENG is at 75.33% with 2 107 of 2 797 Voting Districts completed.

KWAZULU-NATAL is at 75.37% with 3 749 of 4 974 Voting Districts completed.

MPUMALANGA is at 91.94% with 1 665 of 1 811 Voting Districts completed.

NORTHERN CAPE is at 100% with 730 of 730 Voting Districts completed.

LIMPOPO is at 80.78% with 2 598 of 3 216 Voting Districts completed

NORTH WEST is at 88.61% with 1 540 of 1 738 Voting Districts completed. WESTERN CAPE is at 88.99% with 1 399 of 1 572 Voting Districts completed

The Electoral Commission wishes to remind South Africans that the ballots are counted at the voting station where they are cast. At all times, this is done in the presence of political party agents, independent candidate agents, and observers, who monitor the entire counting and results process. The results are available in real time on our website ( )

The Commission regrets the incident this morning when the leader boards at the results operation centres and our website could not display the results. We wish to emphasise that our system did not crash and no data was compromised. The Commission went into the elections with a full IT plan, which include a back-up and recovery in case it is needed. This situation has not arisen.

The incident involved the activation of a necessary control not to display to leaderboards which is a feature of the result system. Result capturing and other result collation activities proceeded without interruption.

For media interviews: Please email requests to: ...

