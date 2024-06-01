American Management University To Seek British Accreditation For New Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

American Management University to add new business diploma programs and seek British Accreditation

LA PALMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- American Management University continues its impressive growth with a new milestone on the horizon. As the university prepares for its upcoming graduation event in Bangkok, Thailand this August, the administration is diligently working to secure accreditation.American Management University is pleased to announce that it will be submitting all relevant documents to OTHM , an organization approved by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) in the United Kingdom.American Management University aims to offer ten different diplomas ranging from Levels 4 to 7 in various disciplines, including business management, education administration, and strategic marketing. These diplomas will provide graduates with the opportunity to either "top up" for a degree from AMU, a UK-based university, or one of AMU's accredited partners, such as Nobel University in Los Angeles. Additionally, these diplomas can be evaluated by a NACES member, such as WES, for transferability to other US-based universities."It's pretty exciting for us to finally make headway for our students by offering fully recognized credentials. This is obviously only the beginning as we also look towards ASIC UK accreditation and, more importantly, full US accreditation," said Roy Virgen, founder of American Management University.The administration at American Management University believes that all documents will be completed within the next 7 to 10 days, with accreditation by OTHM as an approved learning site expected to take an additional two to three weeks. The university also plans to offer the OTHM Level 8 diploma, which is doctoral level, and seek endorsement of their degree programs by OTHM.For more information on American Management University, please visit .For admissions inquiries, please contact:Email: ...ationAbout American Management University:American Management University, founded by Roy Virgen Jr., is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable higher education. The university is a member of ASIC UK and offers comprehensive programs in Business, Management, and Professional Studies, aiming to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed for professional success.Keywords: American Management University, British accreditation, OTHM, Ofqual, diplomas, business management, education administration, strategic marketing, Roy Virgen Jr., higher educationMedia Contact:Media RelationsEmail: ...ationWebsite: edu

