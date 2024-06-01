Kansas City Legends Skatterman, Tech N9ne, And Snug Brim Unite For Drippy Drop Single Release

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tech N9ne x Skatterman x Snug Brim - Drippy Drop

The Return of a Legend: Skatterman steps back up to the mic with Tech N9ne and Snug Brim on "Drippy Drop"

KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brace yourselves for the resurgence of Kansas City's underground scene as Skatterman returns to the mic alongside former Strange label mate Tech N9ne and longtime collaborator Snug Brim. The highly anticipated single, "Drippy Drop," is slated for release on all major platforms on May 31, promising a historic moment in rap music.Years in the making, this monumental collaboration reunites the trio of Riotmakers to showcase the unmatched talent and chemistry that initially propelled Skatterman and Snug Brim to become the first group signed to the renowned Strange Music label. With an infectious beat and epic interplay between the icons, "Drippy Drop" is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.Crafted for the party people and especially the ladies, "Drippy Drop" guarantees an electrifying experience like no other. But the excitement doesn't end there. Skatterman is set to add an extra dash of spice with his solo single, that has been keeping the dancers on the poles throughout the south. The single is called "Steady Sell ," featuring the legendary Pimp C, one half of the iconic Texas duo UGK, released on Skatterman's new Talon Music Group label. Looks like they let Skattnasty out of captivity and it is about to get real out here!"It's a new season in Independent Music, and Strange Music continues to lead the charge with yet another groundbreaking release," remarks a representative from the label. Tech N9ne, in particular, is in his element with another installment of his acclaimed Collabos series, marking this the 9th release in the series. Few hip-hop artists boast as extensive a catalog or electrifying live performances as Tech N9ne.With "Drippy Drop," Skatterman and Snug Brim are set to reclaim their rightful place at the forefront of the underground rap scene. This resurgence is one you won't want to miss. As foundational members of the Strange Music family, the reunion of these three amigos on "Drippy Drop" evokes nostalgia and excitement among both new and veteran fans.About Skatterman:Skatterman, born Stacy Landis, is an underground rap legend from Kansas City renowned for his dynamic lyricism and electrifying stage presence. Rising from the streets of eastside Kansas City, Skatterman navigated adversity to carve out a name for himself in the hip-hop landscape. Alongside rapper Snug Brim, he formed the dynamic duo "Skatterman & Snug Brim," catching the attention of Tech N9ne and securing a successful run with Strange Music.About Strange Music:Strange Music, founded by rapper Tech N9ne and Travis O'Guin in 2000, is an independent record label known for its distinctive sound and roster of talented artists. Continuously pushing the boundaries of the genre, Strange Music has become a powerhouse in the rap industry, consistently delivering chart-topping hits.

