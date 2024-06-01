Goa: Speculation About Cabinet Reshuffle Rife After Speaker Says He Is Ready For New Responsibility

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, June 1 (IANS) Speculation of a cabinet reshuffle to accommodate turncoats, along with Legislative Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar is rife, after the latter said that he is ready to take any new responsibility the party gives to him.

In November 2023, Congress turncoat Aleixo Sequeira was sworn in as a after then PWD Minister Nilesh Cabral resigned to make way for him. Since then, speculation of a cabinet reshuffle to accommodate more Congress turncoats, former chief minister Digambar Kamat, MLA Michael Lobo and MLA Sankalp Amonkar, along with senior BJP leader Ramesh Tawadkar has been rife.

Though BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Sadanand Shet Tanavade had ruled out any more cabinet reshuffles in the BJP-led government after inducting Aleixo Sequeira, sources informed that it will take place after the counting of the Lok Sabha election votes on June 4.

Except Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo, the BJP government has given key positions to six other defectors in various corporations. However, Sankalp Amonkar has not taken charge of his position as he was reportedly assured of cabinet berth before crossing to the BJP.

On September 14, 2022, Aleixo Sequeira along with former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Rajesh Faldesai and Rudolf Fernandes had joined the BJP, reducing the Congress to three MLAs in the 40-member Assembly.

Since then, there was speculation that some of them will get cabinet berths, which Aleixo Sequeira has got.

A day ago, Ramesh Tawadkar said“I have always adhered to the party's decision. In the past whatever responsibilities the party has given me, I have accepted them. Now if the party feels that I am suitable for any new role, and if it is satisfied with my work and if society can benefit from it, then I am willing to take the new responsibility,”

Though Tawadkar has not confirmed that a reshuffle is going to happen, his supporters are in a celebratory mood.

According to sources, if Tawadkar is inducted into the cabinet then one of the Congress turncoats may be elected Speaker of the House. However as there are disqualification petitions pending before Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar against the Congress turncoats, the question arises whether a person having charges against him/her can hear the petition and give a ruling.

In this regard, a former Speaker of the Assembly, said on condition of anonymity“Till today there is no court stay against these defectors and hence anyone of them can be elected to the post of Speaker and as the BJP has 33 numbers in the 40-member House, he/she can easily get elected. Secondly, about hearing the petition it is his/her prerogative whether to hear it or not,”