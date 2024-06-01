BJP’S 'Corrupt' Policies Continue To Endanger Citizens' Lives: Cong On Rajkot Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, June 1 (IANS) Gujarat on Saturday said that the "corrupt" policies of the Gujarat continue to endanger the lives of the citizens and also demanded action against the officials responsible for the fire in Rajkot TRP Game Zone, in which 27 people were killed.

“Despite ruling Gujarat for 30 years, the BJP's corrupt policies continue to endanger citizens' lives. The repeated accidents are a direct result of the government's inaction and lack of a clear fire policy and regulation,” Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

He also alleged negligence by the authorities following the TRP Game Zone fire incident and has also called for the resignation of the Urban Development officials. "Criminal negligence charges should be filed against senior officials," he said.

Doshi lashed out at the Gujarat government for its "repeated failure" to prevent such disasters, despite numerous fire incidents across the state.

He also accused the state government of "corruption" and "compromising" on the fire safety measures, leading to "superficial compliance" and multiple "irregularities" in fire safety approvals.

“Gujarat requires 394 fire stations to serve its population but we only have 183 stations. Gujarat needs 34,240 fire personnel but has only 1,447 operational staff, representing a mere 4.5 per cent requirement. Of the 1,467 necessary firefighting appliances, only 770 are available, with over 250 being non-functional,” Doshi said.

He said that between 2018 and 2022, Gujarat experienced 3,176 deaths due to fire-related accidents.

“The last five years have seen 3,100 fire incidents, including 729 in 2021 and 2022, which claimed 737 lives,” he said.

He said that major fire incidents in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot have resulted in significant casualties, yet the government's response has been inadequate.