Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month: Real Estate Changemakers

SILICON VALLEY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker proudly honors Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by showcasing five outstanding Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders who have significantly impacted the real estate industry. These individuals exemplify the diversity and excellence that propel the industry forward.MAYA LINRenowned architect and sculptor, best known for designing the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., Lin has made significant contributions to both art and architecture with her minimalist and impactful designs.MIA TAKAMILeading the Mia Takami Real Estate Group, Takami is recognized for her top-tier sales achievements and exceptional service in luxury real estate, particularly in San Francisco's high-end market. Her multicultural background and multilingual skills enhance her ability to serve diverse clients.ALEX ZUNIGACEO and owner of Elite Spartans, Zuniga's journey from overcoming personal challenges to establishing a successful fitness business in Silicon Valley exemplifies resilience and dedication. His background in fitness and education drives his mission to empower clients through health and wellness.SCHOLASTICA (GAY) CORORATONAs a Senior Economist and Director of Housing & Commercial Research at the National Association of REALTORS®, Cororaton plays a pivotal role in analyzing economic trends and their impacts on the real estate market, contributing valuable insights for industry professionals.ASIAN AMERICAN REAL ESTATE ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (AREAA)Founded in 2003, AREAA is dedicated to promoting sustainable homeownership opportunities for Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The organization advocates for fair housing practices and provides vital resources to real estate professionals.This celebration highlights the diverse achievements and significant impact of Asian Americans or Pacific Islanders in real estate, honoring their contributions to the industry and their communities.This article is part of Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker's ongoing commitment to celebrating diversity and promoting underrepresented voices in the art community. To learn more in-depth about, "5 Notable Asian/Pacific Americans in Real Estate," visit Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker.ABOUT ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER:Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker, located in Silicon Valley, operates under the trademarked motto“Fine Art needs a Home and a Home needs Fine Art®.” This firm is a prominent art advisory and brokerage entity specializing in contemporary Underground art. It also offers real estate services related to buying and selling commercial or residential properties in Silicon Valley. As the publisher of the "2023 Underground Art Market Report", Anna D. Smith has earned the title“Queen of the Underground Art World” and has developed her firm into a respected entity in both art and real estate, noted for expertise, professionalism, and client satisfaction. Her website includes a blog where she shares insights on real estate and Underground contemporary art, discussing luxury real estate, the art market, NFTs, and more. She has also curated art exhibitions and sells over 200 prints or originals by California prison artist Donald“C-Note” Hooker.

