Enemy Missile Shot Down In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An enemy missile was shot down near the town of Pervomaiskyi in the Kharkiv region.
Pervomaiskyi Mayor Mykola Baksheiev reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
"The explosion was the result of a missile being shot down by an aircraft outside the town. The grass is burning in an open area," Baksheiev wrote.
According to him, there were no casualties. Read also:
Russians shell Kharkiv
's Kyivskyi district
As reported, the invaders hit a forest belt in the Kharkiv district with a guided munition.
