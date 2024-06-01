LINKS Europe Hosts Side Event Addressing Climate Change, Peace, And Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews) LINKS Europe hosted a significant side event on Friday in Baku,Azerbaijan, focusing on "Climate Change, Peace, and Security: COP29and Beyond" during the 3rd International on Mine Action, Azernews reports.

The side event began with opening remarks by Dr. Dennis Sammut,Director of LINKS Europe Foundation. who provided insights from theBonn Dialogue Meeting on Peace and Climate Nexus held on 3 May2024. The contact group established in Bonn aimed at addressingcritical issues such as water scarcity, food insecurity, andlandmine contamination leading up to COP29 in Baku.

Ambassador Elshad Iskandarov, Senior Adviser to the COP29Presidency Negotiating Team, delivered the keynote address Iskandarov shared his perspective on addressing "ClimateChange, and Peace" related issues during COP29 Peace Day andunderlined inclusive approach of Azerbaijani Presidency on theseissues.

Dr. Sarah Njeri from the School of Oriental and African Studies,University of London, presented a thematic talk on the resilienceof communities facing the dual threats of landmine contaminationand climate change disasters.

The event also featured an open discussion on proposals forconcrete action and concluded with a“Baku appeal on COP29 - Peaceand Climate Nexus” as summary of proceedings and action points,aimed at highlighting peace and security issues, including climatesensitive mine action and fruiting them with actionable solutionoriented projects and initiatives during COP29.