Yet Another Cryptic Post, This Time From Arjun Kapoor, Amid Break-Up Reports

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Arjun Kapoor is currently in the spotlight over the reports of his break-up with Malaika Arora. On Saturday, the took to his social and shared a cryptic note pointing to the trouble in paradise.

Arjun took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote,“We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities.”

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2018 on her 45th birthday. The two reportedly chose to part ways amicably and look forward to maintaining a dignified silence in this matter.

Earlier, Malaika was married to Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan. Arjun earlier dated Arbaaz and Salman's younger sister Arpita Khan, who is currently married to actor Aayush Sharma.

On the work front, Arjun will be seen portraying the antagonist in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial 'Singham Again'. The film also stars Ajay Devgn in the titular role along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. 'Singham 3' is the fifth instalment of Shetty's cop universe, a sequel to 'Singham Returns'.