Godzilla Minus One OTT Release Date: Oscar-Winning Japanese Movie Starts Streaming Online

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Godzilla Minus One was released in theatres in November 2023. It has now received an OTT release. The Japanese movie, directed by Takashi Yamazaki, started streaming on on June 1. During its successful run in theatres, the movie earned ₹959 crore ($115 million). The movie was made with ₹125 crore ($15 million).Also Read: OTT releases this week: Movies, web series to watch over the weekend; Panchayat 3 to The Great Indian Kapil Sharma ShowThe movie Godzilla Minus One is streaming now on Netflix in Japanese, English, Hindi, Italian and German, among other languages. It is also available on Amazon, Apple iTunes, Google Play, and Microsoft, Godzilla Minus One became the first Godzilla movie in 70 years to win an Oscar Award. It won the award for Best Visual Effects at the 96th Academy Awards by beating movies like Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.Also Read: OTT platforms working with law firms to avoid IP, vulgar-content controversiesThe story of Godzilla Minus One takes place shortly after World War II, when a huge threat appears near Tokyo. Koichi, a soldier haunted by his first encounter with Godzilla, views this as a chance to make up for his actions during the war Group's Hollywood ambitionsJapan's Toho Group, founded in 1932, has become a significant player in the film industry both in Japan and internationally.

The company produces, distributes, and exhibits films. Toho president and CEO Hiro Matsuoka earlier spoke to Deadline about the company's Hollywood ambitions Read: Bill Gates recommends this OTT series for binge-watch; it's a British spy thriller, check out“North America is a top priority market for our global strategy, and we believe that working out of Hollywood is the best way to deliver our content globally. Although the rise of streaming and the popularity of anime have changed the environment since our original strategy was formed, we have not changed the direction of our business, which has been, and will continue to be, focusing on the fans,” he said.

