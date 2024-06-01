(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN DIEGO, June 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Enphase class action lawsuit, captioned Bialic v. Enphase Energy, Inc., No. 24-cv-03216 (N.D. Cal.), charges Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) and certain of Enphase's top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Enphase is an energy technology company.

The Enphase class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Enphase had been experiencing a decrease in battery shipments to Europe and California, a slowdown in battery deployment and adoption, a longer transition period with California's net energy metering 3.0 policy, and slower output of inverters manufactured by Enphase's new U.S. base manufacturing lines.

The Enphase class action lawsuit further alleges that on April 25, 2023, Enphase announced that its“revenue in the United States for the first quarter of 2023 decreased approximately 9% due to seasonality and macroeconomic conditions.” On this news, the price of Enphase stock fell nearly 26%, according to the Enphase class action lawsuit.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Enphase securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Enphase class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Enphase class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Enphase class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Enphase class action lawsuit.

