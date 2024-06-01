U.S. Expects Peace Summit To Reinforce Global Support For Just End To War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States expects that the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland will consolidate the international position around a fair and sustainable solution to end the war Russia unleashed against Ukraine.

This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Senior Director for Europe at the U.S. National Security Council, Michael Carpenter.

"There have been a number of these events at various levels, many at the National Security Advisers level. And what we expect is that this summit will again reinforce global support for a just, durable, lasting to this war that respects the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity," Carpenter emphasized.

He added that Washington considers this a framework that all nations around the world should be able to support.

"Russia could end this war today by respecting the UN Charter. All it has to do is stop the war. But it's important that the world communicate that by showing up and underscoring support for these principles," the White House official stated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Heads of state and government from all continents are expected to take part. The participating countries will develop a joint negotiating position before handing it over to Russia.

The Peace Formula is a diplomatic mechanism offered by the Ukrainian authorities to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.