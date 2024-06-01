War Update: 20 Combat Clashes In Past Day, Fighting Raging In Three Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty combat engagements have taken place at the front so far since day-start. Battles are currently ongoing in the Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove axes.

That's according to a war update by the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

Last day, 105 combat clashes took place along the front line.

In total, the enemy launched, including from Russian territory, four missile strikes involving eight missiles, 57 using 70 gliding bombs, 1,303 kamikaze drones, including nine Shaheds, 15 Lancets, and 1,279 FPVs, as well as almost 3,800 involving various types of weapons, including 120 rocket salvos.

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force, missile and artillery units hit two Russian manpower clusters, four control points, two artillery systems, an air defense system, an equipment cluster, and two fuel depots.

Since day-start, 20 combat clashes have already taken place in the area. The invaders launched four airstrikes using seven gliding bombs, attacked 92 times using kamikaze drones, including 47 Shaheds, and 45 FPV drones, as well as fired almost 600 times at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements using various types of weapons.

Kharkiv axis: since the beginning of the day, one enemy attack near Liptsi has been repulsed. Ukrainian units continue to strengthen positions and defensive lines. According to an update, the enemy lost 126 personnel as killed or wounded in action in the area yesterday. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 17 enemy vehicles and two units of specialized equipment. Three Russian artillery systems were damaged.

Kupiansk axis: Russian troops attacked once in the Druzheliubivka area before suffering losses and being forced to retreat. Over the past 24 hours, Russia's total losses in the said area have stood at 79. A Russian T-80 tank was destroyed and a military vehicle was damaged.

Siversk axis: five combat clashes are raging near Rozdolivka and Ivano-Daryivka. No positions have been lost.

Kramatorsk axis: since day-start, one attempt by the Russians to advance in the area of Klishchiivka has been repelled. Ukraine's forces are holding back the onslaught, strengthening their positions in certain areas.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing. At the moment, two combat clashes are ongoing near Sokil and Nevelske. The situation is under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Kurakhove axis: six battles continue near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vodiane. The situation is tense, but remains under Ukraine's control.

Orikhiv axis: the Russians went for an assault in the Robotyne area, achieving no gains.

In the rest of the axes, the situation underwent no significant changes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to June 1, 2024, amounted to an estimated 508,780, including 1,130 in the past day alone.