Zelensky On Working Visit In Singapore

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Singapore to take part in the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian Security Forum.

The head of state announced this on social , Ukrinform reports.

"I arrived in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defense summit," he wrote.

According to the president, global security is impossible when the world's largest country disregards recognized borders, international law, and the UN Charter, resorts to hunger, darkness, and nuclear blackmail.

"Restoring just peace for Ukraine and ensuring global food and nuclear security will be the aims of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. And this is why the Asia-Pacific voice must be heard there," Zelensky emphasized.

In Singapore, the president will address the forum and hold a series of meetings, including with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and Singaporean investors.