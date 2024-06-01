Scorching Summer: Tourists Brave Agra's Blazing Heatwave

(MENAFN- IANS) Agra, June 1 (IANS) Tourists flocking to Agra to catch a glimpse of the 17th-century monument of love, the Taj Mahal, and other historical wonders are facing a challenging ordeal as temperatures have been hovering between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius since the last few weeks.

The Golden Triangle circuit, which includes Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra, is currently reeling under a record-breaking heatwave.

Delhi, with an unprecedented temperature of 48-plus degrees Celsius, a few days ago, has seen dwindling numbers of visitors at historical sites like the Red Fort, India Gate, and Qutub Minar.

On the other hand, Rajasthan capital Jaipur, which has experienced a high of 51 degrees Celsius, saw declining footfalls in the past few weeks.

The city of monuments Agra, touching 50 degrees Celsius, has been reporting fewer tourists at the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Fatehpur Sikri.

On Saturday, Agra's markets were nearly deserted as tourists avoided the heat.

"Tourists now visit the Taj either in the early morning or after 4 p.m. Colourful umbrellas are a common sight, and sales of cold drinks and filtered water have surged," said a tourist guide.

Many tourists described the red sandstone pathways as "sizzlers" and lamented the 'dry' Yamuna river.

The river bed without water is not only an eye sore but has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and bacteria that defile the white marble surface of the monument.

Tourist guides have noted a significant drop in tourist numbers, both foreign and domestic.

"Water facilities are inadequate at the monuments. From the Royal Gate of the Taj Mahal to the main structure, it's a long, gruelling walk with no shade. Elderly tourists, especially, struggle," a guide said.

This year, we have seen a record number of tourists fainting in the Taj Mahal, he said.

Timely assistance by the security personnel, has saved many lives, as medical help was promptly provided, said another tourist guide, Ved Gautam.

Foreign tourists were seen pouring water on their heads and using colourful umbrellas to shield themselves from the sun.

"The heat is unbearable, and the red sandstones feel like they are spewing fire," said a local resident, Amit Kumar.

Social activist and senior advocate K.C. Jain has urged the Archaeological Survey of India authorities to provide umbrellas for rent along with entry tickets.

Domestic tourists, unlike their foreign counterparts, tend to rush through multiple monuments in the stifling heat.

The Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri are particularly challenging due to the long walks under the sun.

However, despite the blazing temperatures, the rich history and cultural heritage of these cities continue to draw visitors.