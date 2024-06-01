Taleam: Urge For Genuine Peace And Stability In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pressat) The need for genuine peace and stability in Afghanistan is a desire of Taleam Systems for over a decade, a tech company that is based in Canada which has always voiced its concerns for the impoverished Afghan nation.



This comes as Taleam's CEO, Meladul Ahmadzai asks the international community to make progress faster in light of the Sustainable Development Goals agenda. This world agenda was adopted by all nations including Afghanistan in the year of 2015 at UN headquarters.

Ahmadzai states,“We are not seeing action for achieving peace in countries like Afghanistan, Palestine, and Syria-Iraq.” According to the press, these countries are facing war or insecurity and are far behind achieving the sustainable goal targets.

Ahmadzai continues to follow the media reports on Afghanistan and is concerned for the needy people. He states,“Lack of healthcare and basic services are still lacking and we need to ensure that any dollar that is committed for these countries is used for the good purpose to save humanity.”

In August 2021, the Taliban forces recaptured Kabul City after Afghanistan's democratic government collapsed, leaving foreign and Afghani forces to give up power at that time.

But Ahmadzai remains visionary for the future and says that there are established channels which can be used to help innocent people. He states,“The international community is urgently asked to coordinate with village tribes and not directly with the so-called Taliban authority group.”

Taleam has always voiced for peace and stability in Afghanistan and is ready to help out through its means.