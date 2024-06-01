Abduction Case: SIT Reaches Home Of Arrested JD(S) MP's Mother Bhavani; Awaits Her Arrival

(MENAFN- IANS) Hassan, (Karnataka) June 1 (IANS) The sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex videos case involving arrested JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna are stationed at the residence of his mother, Bhavani Revanna, in Holenarasipur town of Hassan District in Karnataka.

Bhavani Revanna, who is the daughter-in-law of former Prime HD Deve Gowda, is wanted in connection with the kidnapping case of a woman linked to the sex videos.

Bhavani Revanna's anticipatory bail petition was rejected by a court on Friday, and she could be arrested in the abduction case.

The SIT sleuths arrived at Bhavani Revanna's residence on Saturday morning and are waiting for her arrival for questioning.

SIT sources said that they could not obtain any clues about her whereabouts from anyone in the house.

The SIT team has been instructed to wait at the residence until the evening.

According to sources, as her anticipatory bail plea has been rejected, the SIT is "most likely" to arrest her.

The SIT on Friday served a notice to her in connection with the kidnapping case and directed Bhavani Revanna to be present at her residence in Holenarasipur town for questioning.

Earlier, in a letter to the SIT on May 15, Bhavani Revanna stated that she would be available at her residence for questioning if the need arose.

Sources said Bhavani Revanna has been out of the public eye for the last 15 days and is staying at an undisclosed location.