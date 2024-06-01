Tunisian-Jordanian Cultural Days Highlight Arabic Calligraphy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, June 1 (Petra) -As part of the Tunisian-Jordanian cultural days, Aqaba Culture Directorate on Friday organized an Arabic calligraphy at Princess Basma Center.Tunisian calligraphers Dr. Tawfiq Issawi and Jordanian Yasser Jaraba'a participated in the event, in the presence of a number of those interested in Arabic calligraphy.Speaking at the workshop, Dr. Issawi noted the Kairouan calligraphy was the first pattern to emerge in the Arab Maghreb, which was linked to the Tunisian city of Kairouan, once the Islamic capital in Africa.This workshop featured lectures, seminars, arts, theatrical performances, and training workshops and its activities covered the Kingdom's governorates of Amman, Zarqa, Karak, Aqaba, Irbid, and film screenings in archaeological sites of Wadi Rum and Petra.