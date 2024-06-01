Zelensky Comments On Nighttime Attack: Russian Terrorists Understand Only Language Of Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that it is necessary to ensure full protection of the Ukrainian sky so that the Kremlin realizes that its terror does not achieve its goals.

Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The head of state stressed that the enemy launched over 50 missiles of various types and about 50 Shahed on the south, center and west of Ukraine last night.

“Civilian people, infrastructure, and facilities... This is what Russia is constantly at war with. Russia's main goal is to normalize terror, exploit Ukraine's lack of sufficient air defense, and capitalize on Ukraine's partners' indecision,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that the only way to stop this terror and keep it from becoming the norm is to promptly make effective decisions.

“Full protection for the Ukrainian sky must become the norm. So that the madmen in the Kremlin understand that their terror is futile. Partners know exactly what is needed for this. Additional Patriot and other modern air defense systems for Ukraine. Accelerating and expanding the delivery of F-16s to Ukraine. Providing our warriors with all the necessary capabilities,” Zelensky noted.

The President stated that only when Putin loses the ability to target civilians and civilian infrastructure will he be forced to stop his terror.

“This is a test of humanity and determination for the free world. Either we pass it together, or the world will suffer further destabilization and chaos,” the head of state stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 1, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 53 missiles of various types and 47 strike drones.

The defense forces shot down 35 Russian cruise missiles and 46 Shahed-131/136 strike drones.

According to Energy Minister German Galushchenko, on June 1, the Russian army attacked energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Photo: President's Office