Nighttime Attack Leaves Four People Injured In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were in the Lviv region as a result of a Russian attack on the night of June 1.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy attacked and civilian facilities. The State Emergency Service promptly extinguished all fires at critical infrastructure facilities. In the Lviv region, four people were injured as a result of the attack," the said.

According to him, 12 people, including eight children, were injured in the attack on a recreation center in the Kharkiv region. The injured are in moderate condition, one child has an acute stress reaction.

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a shuttle bus. Four people were injured, including a child, Klymenko said.

"In total, almost 600 enemy attacks were recorded over the past day, as a result of which more than 60 civilians were injured," the Interior Minister said.

As reported, on Saturday morning, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Balakliia, Kharkiv region, injuring 12 people, including eight children between the ages of 3 and 17 and a pregnant woman.

Photo: Ihor Klymenko/MIA, Telegram