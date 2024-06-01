Nighttime Attack Leaves Four People Injured In Lviv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were injured in the Lviv region as a result of a Russian attack on the night of June 1.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="Klymenko_MVS/951" data-width="100%"></script>
"The enemy attacked energy and civilian facilities. The State Emergency Service promptly extinguished all fires at critical infrastructure facilities. In the Lviv region, four people were injured as a result of the attack," the Minister said.
According to him, 12 people, including eight children, were injured in the attack on a recreation center in the Kharkiv region. The injured are in moderate condition, one child has an acute stress reaction.
In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a shuttle bus. Four people were injured, including a child, Klymenko said.
"In total, almost 600 enemy attacks were recorded over the past day, as a result of which more than 60 civilians were injured," the Interior Minister said.
As reported, on Saturday morning, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Balakliia, Kharkiv region, injuring 12 people, including eight children between the ages of 3 and 17 and a pregnant woman.
Photo: Ihor Klymenko/MIA, Telegram
MENAFN01062024000193011044ID1108283686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.