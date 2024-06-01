DTEK Shows Consequences Of Enemy Attack On TPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thirty-three units of special equipment have been involved in extinguishing the fire that broke out at one of DTEK's thermal power plants following Russian air strikes on June 1.
According to Ukrinform, DTEK reported this on Telegram .
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="dtek_ua/1563" data-width="100%"></script>
"The area affected by the fire is 400 square meters. Thirty-three units of special equipment have been involved. That's all we can show as of now, although the reality is much worse. We are grateful to the rescuers for the work at the limit of human capabilities," DTEK said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 1, Russian air strikes seriously damaged equipment at two DTEK thermal power plants
Photo: SES
MENAFN01062024000193011044ID1108283685
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.