DTEK Shows Consequences Of Enemy Attack On TPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Thirty-three units of special equipment have been involved in extinguishing the fire that broke out at one of DTEK's thermal power following Russian air strikes on June 1.

According to Ukrinform, DTEK reported this on Telegram .

"The area affected by the fire is 400 square meters. Thirty-three units of special equipment have been involved. That's all we can show as of now, although the reality is much worse. We are grateful to the rescuers for the work at the limit of human capabilities," DTEK said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 1, Russian air strikes seriously damaged equipment at two DTEK thermal power plants

Photo: SES