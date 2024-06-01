Kuwait Amb. Presents Credentials To Indian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, June 1 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to India Meshal Al-Shemali presented his credentials to President of India, Droupadi Murmu, as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Kuwait to the Republic of India.

Kuwait's Embassy in New Delhi, in a press release obtained by KUNA, said that Ambassador Al-Shemali presented his credentials during a ceremony held in the presidential palace.

The Ambassador relayed greetings of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber to President Murmu, as well as wishes for India and its people of further progress and prosperity.

Ambassador Al-Shemali expressed his pride in the trust he was granted and his keenness to develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

On her part, the President conveyed greetings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and wished progress and prosperity upon Kuwait and its people.

She wished Ambassador Al-Shemali success in his endeavors and in strengthening bilateral relations that bring the two countries together.

Furthermore, The Indian President stressed her country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate the Ambassador's tasks. (end)

atk







MENAFN01062024000071011013ID1108283647