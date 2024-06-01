CENTCOM Destroys Four Houthi Drones Over Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 1 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed four uncrewed aerial system (UAS) and two anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) launched from Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen over the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.

CENTCOM said in a press release on Friday that, the UAS crashed into the Red Sea with no injuries or damage reported by US coalition, or commercial ships.

It was determined that "these systems presented an imminent threat to the US, coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region."

These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels, the statement added.

Since January 12, the US launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, in retaliation for the militia's attacks, with the Houthis declaring that they consider some of the ships passing through the Red Sea linked with the Israeli occupation. (end)

