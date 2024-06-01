Largest Contract For Used Solar Modules Signed With A Volume Of Over 15.8 Million Units

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Huge Volumes of PV Panels

GE4A - Green for All

GE4A Group (Green Energy for All) Revolutionizes the for Used Solar Modules and Batteries with Landmark Contract

- Toralf Nitsch, CEO of GE4A GroupDEN HAAG, NIEDERLANDE, June 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GE4A Group (Green Energy for All) proudly announces the signing of the largest contract for used solar modules, securing over 15.8 million units. This milestone highlights GE4A's commitment to pioneering reUSE technology and digital energy systems, aiming to transform the renewable energy sector globally.Pioneering ReUSE TechnologyGE4A revolutionizes the solar industry by refurbishing and reintroducing used solar panels into the market. This approach significantly enhances resource efficiency and reduces waste. Our advanced AI-driven sorting factories meticulously evaluate each module, determining its optimal path: direct resale or conversion into a digital version. This method extends the lifecycle of solar modules and maximizes their value.Digital Energy SystemsThe "GE4A E-Trust" system integrates blockchain technology to create digital twins of refurbished modules, ensuring comprehensive traceability and transparency. This digitalization enables new layers of value creation, setting new standards for efficiency and trust in the energy sector by managing digital twins, CO2 certificates, and green energy alongside physical products.Scaling Innovation with AIGE4A is developing prototype AI-driven sorting factories to enhance the capacity to process and optimize used solar modules. These facilities will streamline operations and ensure a growing percentage of modules are transformed into digital counterparts, multiplying the generated value.Strategic Global ExpansionThe recent contract for over 15.8 million used solar modules ensures a steady supply for refurbishment, allowing GE4A to scale operations and meet growing demand. As GE4A prepares to showcase innovations at Intersolar Munich from June 19-21, new partnerships and strategies are being actively forged. These collaborations will leverage the potential of digital energy, solidifying GE4A's position at the forefront of the industry.Why Now?This is a pivotal moment for early investors to engage with GE4A. Advancing prototypes and demo cases present a ripe opportunity for early investment. Early investors gain access to exclusive insights and the potential to shape an industry poised for significant growth. The convergence of reUSE, AI, and digital energy systems represents a groundbreaking shift in renewable energy.Invitation to InvestorsWe invite potential investors to engage in detailed discussions to explore collaboration opportunities. Your expertise and investment can play a crucial role in accelerating our growth and impact. Schedule a meeting to discuss this opportunity further at .About GE4AGE4A (Green Energy for All) is a digital renewable energy company revolutionizing the sector with innovative reUSE technology and blockchain-based digital energy systems. Led by industry veterans, GE4A focuses on sustainable and economical energy solutions, leveraging AI-driven sorting factories and strategic partnerships. With the largest contract for over 15.8 million used modules, GE4A is poised to expand globally and lead the renewable energy revolution.For more information, visit: GE4A Blog

Media Team

GE4A Group B.V.

+31 6 28945008

...

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube