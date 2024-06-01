Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be misty to foggy at places at first become hazy at times and hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Offshore, it will be misty to foggy at places at first become hazy, the report added, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places at first.

Wind inshore will be variable less than 5 KT at first becomes northwesterly to northeasterly 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be variable less than 5 KT becomes mainly northwesterly 5 - 15 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft. Offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km /2 km or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 3 - 8 km / 2 km or less at places at first.

