Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘PM Modi’S Wave Here,' Says Kangana Ranaut As She Votes In Mandi (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kangana Ranaut voted on Saturday (June 01) at a location in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh in the 7th round of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She also encouraged people to utilise their right to vote in the "festival of democracy".



“I have cast my vote right now. I want to appeal to the people to take part in the festival of democracy and exercise their right to vote. PM Modi's wave is there in Himachal Pradesh...I am hopeful that the people of Mandi will bless me and we will get all 4 seats of the state... Himachal Pradesh's 4 seats will contribute to '400 paar'...," she said.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh is being contested by two of the state's wealthiest individuals: Vikramaditya Singh, a member of the former Rampur "royal family" and son of six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh, and Kangana Ranaut of the BJP.



Kangana depends on her star status, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Ram temple. Vikramaditya hopes to carry on the legacy of his father, Virbhadra Singh, and state Congress president Pratibha Singh, Mandi's incumbent MP.

The Mandi seat is essential to the Congress since it is considered a stronghold of the Virbhadra family. Pratibha Devi Singh, the late leader's widow, retains the position. She won it for Congress in the by-election called after the death of then-BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.

The Mandi Lok Sabha seat has 13,77,173 voters, with 6,98,666 males and 6,78,504 females. The vast constituency spans six districts and includes 17 assembly parts.

Elections in Himachal Pradesh are underway. The BJP, which won all four Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 elections, hopes to repeat the feat this time.

