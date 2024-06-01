After Natasa Stankovic, Malaika Arora Spotted With Disha Patani's Rumoured BF Amid Arjun Kapoor's Breakup News

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malaika Arora has been making headlines since speculations of her separation with Arjun Kapoor surfaced. Amid all this, a photo of the has surfaced on social media, showing her standing with Disha Patani's supposed boyfriend, Aleksander Alexllic. Aleksander shared a flashback shot on Instagram Stories of himself taking a selfie with Malaika Arora.



Aleksander initially piqued everyone's interest when he was constantly seen with Disha Patani. He later made waves when he had Disha's face tattooed on his arm. Disha has always referred to him as a friend, but netizens assume that the two are dating. It's still being determined what Aleksander does for a living. However, many netizens think that he works in the fitness business.

Interestingly, the snapshot comes when Malaika Arora is also making headlines for her alleged separation with Arjun Kapoor. Pinkvilla reported on Friday that the pair, who made their romance public in 2019, had peacefully split ways.

“Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each other's hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won't allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

“They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn't mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time,” the insider added.

Later, another report by a news agency reported their split, saying, "According to Arjun's body language and how he is right now, it has occurred. They've been dating for a long time, thus the relationship has been quite serene, polite, and respectful. Malaika and Arjun are still cordial." However, the diva's management later verified that she was still dating Kapoor and that news of their breakup were incorrect. "No no. "All rumours," she told India Today.