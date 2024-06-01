New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy Goes Gaga Over Diljit Dosanjh; Here's What He Said

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh recently received praise from New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy. Murphy said Dosanjh's success in US is a 'big moment for the Punjabi community.' Diljit Dosanjh, a Punjabi and musician, recently garnered acclaim from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy for a sold-out event in the US state. Murphy described it as a 'huge occasion for the Punjabi community.'

Sharing a of Dosanjh in which diverse audience members were seen gushing over the singer, Murphy wrote, "Thank you, @diljitdosanjh for bringing your tour to New Jersey with a sold-out show at @PruCenter last night. Diljit's success in the US is a big moment for the Punjabi community, including thousands of New Jerseyans who grew up dancing to his music."

He concluded his note with a Punjabi line that has become popular ever since Dosanjh first used it during his Coachella concert earlier: "Punjabi aa gaye!" (The Punjabis are here!).

Later, Diljit responded to Murphy's message with the folded hands emoji. In addition to his performances, Diljit recently appeared as the lead in Imtiaz Ali's Netflix feature Amar Singh Chamkila. AR Rahman composed the soundtrack for the film, which also stars Parineeti Chopra.

