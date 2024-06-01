40 Pc Commission Row: Karnataka CM, Dy CM Get Bail In Defamation Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, June 1 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were granted bail by the Special MP/MLA court on Saturday in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP General Secretary Keshav Prasad.

The petition alleges that the party engaged in propaganda by publishing full-page advertisements accusing the then BJP of charging a 40 per cent commission, labelling it as a "40 per cent government." The Congress also created posters and advertisements displaying a rate card allegedly set by the then BJP government for various posts.

Speaking to reporters, CM Siddaramaiah stated that he presented himself in the court in connection with a private complaint.

“The case is civil in nature. I secured bail by presenting myself before the judge as a protector of the law and a law-abiding citizen. The case was also lodged against KPCC President Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi will also appear in court,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“We have also sought a permanent injunction against further appearances in connection with the case,” he added.

Reacting to the media in the court premises, Deputy CM Shivakumar stated that the Congress party had given advertisements based on statements by BJP leaders. This is being challenged in court. The BJP leaders claimed that Rs 2,500 crore was given for the CM's post and mentioned the amounts that needed to be paid for other plum posts. These statements have appeared in the media as news.

“We know how to face this type of case. We know what to do and how to do it,” he stated.