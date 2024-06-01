(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 1st June 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In the realm of technology, Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of embracing future trends that promise to revolutionize the industry. One compelling example of this progressive mindset is the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) techniques in the Kingdom's aerospace sector.







As the aerospace sector increasingly embraces digitalization and sustainability, companies in Saudi Arabia are at the forefront of adopting additive manufacturing technologies to enhance efficiency and drive innovation. By incorporating 3D printing capabilities into aircraft maintenance and manufacturing processes, companies have achieved significant advancements.

Additive manufacturing streamlines supply chain logistics, enables rapid production of complex components, and facilitates precision and customization previously unattainable through traditional manufacturing methods. Moreover, the adoption of AM optimizes material usage and reduces waste, aligning with broader sustainability goals within the aerospace sector and the Kingdom.

Through strategic partnerships with AM technology providers and ongoing investment in research and development, Saudi companies are pushing the boundaries of innovation and setting new standards for manufacturing excellence in the aerospace industry. This demonstrates the transformative potential of additive manufacturing in Saudi Arabia's aerospace sector, showcasing how future trends in manufacturing technology are shaping the Kingdom's industrial landscape.

Event Overview: 24th Edition of the Saudi Manufacturing Show:

The 24th Edition of the Saudi Manufacturing Show, co-located with the Digital Transformation Summit, is part of a global series of events which has taken place in more than 10 cities across multiple continents over the past few years. The Saudi Manufacturing Show is a by-invite-only, in-person event exclusively for technology leaders from leading businesses, institutions, and government officials representing Saudi Arabia's manufacturing sector.

The agenda at the Saudi Manufacturing Show has been meticulously crafted to identify critical approaches needed to make informed business decisions, improve operational efficiency, and drive digital culture forward. The Summit will bring together 300+ C-Level Executives, Directors, and Heads of Technology to discuss the potential of AI, Web 3.0, IoT, Quantum Computing, Cyber Security, and other 4IR technologies, revealing the insights needed to embrace impactful change now.

This event aims to foster an environment where leaders can share knowledge, collaborate on innovative solutions, and accelerate the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia's manufacturing sector. The synergy between the Saudi Manufacturing Show and the Digital Transformation Summit underscores the commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology to propel the industry into the future transformative change in the present moment.

The 24th Edition of the Saudi Manufacturing Show, co-located with the Digital Transformation Summit, is proudly supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade). This esteemed partnership underscores the global significance and reach of the event, highlighting its importance in fostering international collaboration and innovation within the manufacturing sector.

The event will feature distinguished speakers, including:

1. Anbasa Kandiel, Advisor to HE The Vice Minister, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

2. Mohammed A Alshangiti, Procurement Center of Excellence Director, Maaden.

3. Luay Ayyash, Director of Construction, The Royal Commission for AlUla.

4. Ahmad Khraishi, Executive Director, Dussur.

5. Dr. Faisal AlNasser, CIO, Almarai.

Attendees can look forward to an exhilarating lineup of discussion topics:

1. Charting the Future of Limitless Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia

2. The Impact of Future Trends and Emerging Technologies on Shaping Tomorrow's World – How Enhanced Technologies Overcome Limitations and Achieve the Unthinkable

3. Green Manufacturing and Sustainable Practices: A Catalyst for Achieving Saudi Vision 203

4. Harmonizing Profitability and Sustainability: A Digital Approach for a Greener Bottom Line

