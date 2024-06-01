Russian Army Strikes Balakliia, Injuring Eight Children And Four Adults

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday morning, the Russian launched a missile attack on Balakliia, Kharkiv region, injuring 12 people, including eight children and a pregnant woman.

The of the Kharkiv region reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"On June 1, the enemy used an Iskander-K missile system to hit a recreational area in the private sector. Fires broke out in private homes. As a result of the shelling, 12 people were injured.," the statement said.

According to the police, the include two women, one of whom is pregnant, two men, and eight children between the ages of 3 and 17. They were taken to medical facilities.

All the victims are members of two families.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of May 31, Russian troops struck Kharkiv with five missiles, one of which hit a five-story building. The bodies of six people were found.