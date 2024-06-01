Two Killed, Eight Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, two civilians were killed and eight more were wounded in enemy shelling in the past 24 hours.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"On May 31, Russians killed two residents of the Donetsk region - in Drobysheve. Another eight people were wounded in the region in the past day," Filashkin wrote.

In particular, according to the infographics he published, three people were wounded in Drobysheve and five in Myrnohrad.

Russian strikes, injuring eight children and four adults

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 1,984 people have been killed and 4,961 others were wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported, three civilians were wounded in the Donetsk region on May 30.