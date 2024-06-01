Enemy Shells Community In Dnipropetrovsk Region Injuring Four, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacks injured four people, including a seven-year-old child, in the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"In the evening, the occupiers shelled Nikopol with artillery. The morning in the city began with shelling and attacks by kamikaze drones. The Pokrovsk community also came under attack. Four people were wounded," Lysak wrote.
According to him, the victims include a 7-year-old girl, a 69-year-old man and two women, aged 74 and 68. They received medical assistance.
The shelling damaged a bus, a two-storey unused building, a private house and an outbuilding. Damage is being assessed.
As reported, the Russian army attacked the Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, including the district center, with kamikaze drones on May 31.
Photo credit: Telegram / Serhiy Lysak
