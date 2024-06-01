Russia Loses Another 1,130 Personnel As Killed, Wounded In Action Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses sustained by Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to June 1, 2024 amount to an estimated 508,780, including 1,130 over the past 24 hours.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, reports Ukrinform.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 7,740 Russian tanks (+12 in the past day), 14,947 (+12) armored fighting vehicles, 13,184 (+44) artillery systems, 1,088 multiple rocket launchers, , 815 air defense systems, 357 warplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,617 (+30) operational and tactical-level UAVs, 2,230 (+1) missiles, 27 warships/cutters, a submarine, 18,006 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,181 (+17) units of specialized equipment.

Russia's combat losses in May largest since war-start -intelligence

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, border guards operating in the Bakhmut axis destroyed four Russian artillery systems, two vehicles, and two ammunition depots.