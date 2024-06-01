Zaporizhzhia Strike: Traffic Across HPP Dam Suspended, 20 Houses Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Zaporizhzhia, traffic is temporarily blocked across the Dnipro hydropower plant's dam while 20 houses sustained damage as a result of Russian strikes overnight Saturday.

That's according to the local administration and , Ukrinform reports.

"Traffic near the Dnipro HPP is suspended," police reported, informing residents on detour routes.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram that Zaporizhzhia came under a massive attack in the early hours of Saturday.

“They targeted one of the energy infrastructure facilities. There is destruction. More than 20 residential buildings and social infrastructure facilities were also damaged," the report says.

Earlier, Minister of Energy German Galushchenko wrote that Russia's latest strikes targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, including in Zaporizhzhia region.

Local residents heard powerful explosions starting around 3:00.