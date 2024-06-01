Turkish Airlines Euroleague Final Four 2024 Excitement Lands In Berlin

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The heart of European basketball, returns to Berlin as the Uber Arena will host the Turkish EuroLeague Final Four between 24-26 May 2024. Matches to be held at the 17,000-capacity Uber Arena will be played in Berlin, Germany, for the third time after 2009 and 2016.

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four 2024 will bring together Europe's four best teams to crown a champion. The semifinals will take place on Friday, May 24, followed by the third place and championship games two days later, on Sunday, May 26.

Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee Prof. Ahmet Bolat said: 'We are glad to host our teams participating in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Final Four 2024 in Berlin. The partnership between the EuroLeague and Turkish Airlines is a testament to our long-standing commitment to the sport and the European basketball community.'

Dejan Bodiroga, President of Euroleague Basketball, commented: 'The return of the EuroLeague to Berlin signifies the strong bond between the league and the German basketball scene. We look forward to celebrating this historic event with the fans and experiencing great basketball together.'

On Friday, May 24, Panathinaikos will face Fenerbahe at CET 18:00, and Real Madrid will compete against Olympiakos at CET 21:00. On Sunday, May 26, at CET 20:00, the two finalist teams will battle to become the best team in Europe. Additionally, in the third-place match of the final series, the teams will compete at CET 17:00.